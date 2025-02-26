Pratapgarh, February 26: Four people were killed and five others injured after a car rammed into a house near Baburaha turn on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway in Rajgarh village here, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Shiv Narayan Baish stated that the accident occurred around 2:30 am when a car went out of control and crashed into a house, injuring nine people, including the occupants of the vehicle and the house's residents. Mahua Maji Car Accident: JMM MP Injured While Returning From Maha Kumbh After Her Car Hit Truck on Roadside in Jharkhand’s Latehar District (Watch Video).

All of them were admitted to the hospital, where four -- Raju Singh (25) of Chainpur Madhaura, Bihar; Abhishek Kumar Singh (24) of Chhapra, Bihar; Saurabh (26) of Raigarh, Jharkhand; and the driver, Abhishek Ojha (30) -- succumbed to their injuries. Police said the seven car occupants were returning from the Kumbh Mela and were en route to Ayodhya for a pilgrimage. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said.