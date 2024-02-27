New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Santanu Sen alleged that the Sandeshkhali violence was an orchestrated story and the narrative was created by the BJP.

TMC MP Santanu Sen said, "It is clear to all by now that whatever is happening in Sandeshkhali is absolutely a concocted, motivated and orchestrated story. In that particular point of Sandeshkhali, that portion was dominated by RSS and not by Trinamool and CPM. Earlier CPM was having their MLA as well."

He further alleged that the BJP was creating a narrative as if violence was taking place in Sandeshkhali.

"They (BJP) are creating a narrative as if violence is taking place. Union Minister Smriti Irani came from Delhi to create a narrative of Hindu vs Muslim. An audio clip of BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul has come out where she said that the Sandeshkhali incident has to be used for political purpose. We have seen BJP state president riding on a bike without wearing helmet associated with other goons and assaulting police personnel," he said.

He further said that Uttam Sardar and Shiba Prasad Hazra were associated with TMC but based on complaints lodged against them, they were arrested.

"Uttam Sardar and Shiba Prasad Hazra were associated with TMC but based on complaints lodged against them, they were arrested but unfortunately there was a stay by the High Court on the investigation on Shahjahan Sheikh so police could not arrest him till then. The stay order was given on 7th and violence started from the 8th. Our national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee mentioned that because of the stay order hands of police personnel were tied," he further said.

He expressed confidence that Shahjahan Sheikh would be arrested soon.

"BJP has got instructions from central BJP that the issue has to be kept alive till PM Modi comes to the state, but our police is very active, and Shahjahan Sheikh will be arrested soon as stay order has been removed," he added.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault.". Shahjahan continues to evade arrest, with both state police and central agencies unable to trace him. (ANI)

