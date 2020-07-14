Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Congress leader and former spokesperson Sanjay Jha has been suspended for "anti-party activities and breach of discipline", the party's Maharashtra unit said on Tuesday.

The entrepreneur-turned-politician's suspension from the Congress comes weeks after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the country's oldest political party.

Jha has been suspended with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline", Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat declared in a statement.

Thorat is also a minister in the state, where the Congress is part of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.

Soon after the article appeared in a leading English daily last month, the Congress had removed Jha as a party spokesperson.

