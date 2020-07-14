New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address on World Youth Skills Day 2020 on Wednesday, July 15. The day also marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission. To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is organising a digital concave. Employment in India: Jobs, Placements Fall Under Modi Government's Flagship Schemes, Shows Data.

Skill India or the National Skills Development Mission of India is an initiative launched by the Government of India to empower the youth of the country. It is managed by the National Skills Development Corporation of India. Indian Railways to Generate 8 Lakh Man Days of Employment for Migrants Till October 2020.

ANI Tweet:

PM Narendra Modi will deliver a video address on World Youth Skills Day tomorrow. The day marks the 5th anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission. A Digital Conclave is being organized by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship to mark the occasion. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/z0PXnRNehj — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Skill India programme, which was launched by PM Modi on July 15, 2015, offers courses across several sectors to train over 40 crore people in the country in different skills by 2022.

"The courses help a person focus on the practical delivery of work and help him enhance his technical expertise so that he is ready for day one of his job and companies don’t have to invest into training him for his job profile," PM Modi's official website said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2020 10:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).