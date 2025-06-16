Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut appears to be suffering from "political jaundice" as he sees faults in everything, Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil said, adding that the right "medicine" will be administered to him at the appropriate time.

Patil spoke to reporters in Sangli on Sunday after inaugurating a photo exhibition on the developmental work carried out by the Modi government over the past eleven years.

Using a Marathi idiom with a touch of sarcasm, the BJP leader said, "Sanjay Raut sees everything as yellow. When someone has jaundice, everything appears yellow. He seems to be suffering from political jaundice, as he finds faults in everything. I know the medicine and I will give him that medicine at the right time."

The event, organised by the BJP's Sangli city unit, was attended by local BJP leaders.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government, Patil said Modi has achieved a rare feat, which has no parallel globally, by holding a top post for 26 years- as the chief minister of Gujarat for 15 years and as prime minister for 11 years.

He said the exhibition displayed how the Modi government has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty and provided homes, LPG connections, tap water connections, free food grains, and healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

When asked about Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's next political move amid a reunion buzz with Shiv Sena (UBT), Patil said it is hard to predict Raj.

"He is like a storm. As one cannot forecast a storm's path, no one can anticipate his move. But we will soon know where the storm is headed," he added.

Even as Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders are sending feelers to Raj Thackeray, the MNS chief recently met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a hotel in Mumbai, triggering speculation about his next political move.

A supporter-turned-critic of PM Modi, Raj Thackeray had extended the MNS' support to the BJP-led Mahayuti in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

