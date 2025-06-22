Dras (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): The much-anticipated Sarhad Shauryathon 2025 commenced on Sunday at the historic Kargil War Memorial, Dras. Marathon runners from across the country gathered to pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the Kargil War.

The event was flagged off by the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, who inaugurated the 21-kilometre Half Marathon amid patriotic fervour and applause.

The occasion was graced by several dignitaries, including Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, Chairman/CEC LAHDC Kargil; Lt. Gen. Ritesh Bhalla, GOC 14 Corps; Sanjay Nahar, Founder of Sarhad International; and numerous civil and army officials, making the tribute run even more meaningful.

The Shauryathon stands as a symbol of unity, valour, and remembrance, drawing attention to the heroic legacy of the Kargil War.

Earlier, on Saturday, ahead of the event, Shinde engaged with local residents and business owners in the Sonamarg and Dras markets, expressing support for those whose livelihoods had been impacted by the decline in tourism following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on social media platform X, Shinde reflected on the 1999 Kargil War, noting that although 26 years have passed, the memories of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives remain fresh in the minds of the people.

"Even though the Kargil War will complete 26 years tomorrow, the memories of this war are still alive in our minds. The memories of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in this war and protected the motherland will be given a unique tribute through this Sarhad Shauryathon," he wrote.

He also shared that he would be attending the ceremony in Dras to honour the martyrs of the war.

"I will attend the program to be held in Drass to flag off this Sarhad Shauryathon, which is being organised by the Indian Army, Sarhad Foundation, Pune and Aarham Foundation. I am participating in this ceremony to express my condolences to them and fulfil my duty as an Indian citizen. The memories of those who sacrificed their lives and protected the motherland will be given a unique tribute through this Sarhad Shauryathon," Shinde added.

The event is hosted by the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Sarhad Foundation, Pune, and Aarham Foundation, to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of the Zoji La Battle and the Rajat Jayanti of Operation Vijay. (ANI)

