India News | Sarpanch Shot Dead by Militants in J-K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Jun 8 (PTI) Militants shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Ajay Pandit, sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot at by militants in his native village at around 6 pm, a police official said.

He said Pandit was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

A Congress spokesman, while condemning the killing, said Pandit was a dedicated party worker.

No militant outfit has claimed the responsibility for the killing so far.

