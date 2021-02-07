Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI): Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala is returning back to Tamil Nadu on Monday after completing her quarantine in Bengaluru. She will stay at her niece J Krishnapriya's residence in the T Nagar area of Chennai.

Krishnapriya is the daughter of J Ilavarasi, Sasikala's sister-in-law.

Posters welcoming Sasikala have been put up in T Nagar ahead of her return to the state.

Sasikala was discharged on January 31 from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital where she was undergoing COVID-19 treatment. She is undergoing quarantine since then.

She was officially released from judicial custody on January 27 after completing her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crores belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)