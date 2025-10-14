By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Students at South Asian University (SAU) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the administrative block, demanding the suspension of wardens over their alleged delayed action in a sexual assault case. They are also seeking representation of students in the university's internal investigative committee.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR late on Monday night and launched a probe. As per initial reports, four men allegedly attempted to sexually assault a student on the SAU campus in Delhi.

Students at the university alleged that the administration tried to suppress the matter. They staged an eight-hour protest on Monday night and dispersed only after the FIR was registered.

On Tuesday, the students again gathered outside the administrative block, pressing for the suspension of wardens. They claimed that classes in several departments have been boycotted in solidarity with the survivor.

"We left around 5 am after the FIR was registered. Now we are gathering again. Yesterday, we submitted a memorandum with three demands, one of them, the FIR, has been met. We now want the wardens suspended," a student, who did not wish to be identified, told ANI.

The student added, "We also want two student representatives included in the investigative committee to ensure that the case is handled with utmost care."

When asked about their demand for suspension of wardens, students alleged that the incident occurred on Sunday night, but the wardens tried to silence the survivor and questioned her about why she was out late.

"She (the victim) was told to take a bath, and they were trying to remove evidence. She was not taken to the hospital, and the police were not called. It was only when her friends called the PCR that she was taken to a hospital," another student claimed.

Visuals from the campus showed students gathered outside the administrative block of the university, holding a peaceful protest.

On Monday night, the university, in a short statement, said that the administration is extending full support to the police.

"The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, and the administration is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities," the university said.

According to the Delhi Police, a call was received at the Maidan Garhi police station around 3 pm on Monday. "The call was made by somebody known to the student," said DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan. (ANI)

