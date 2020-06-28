New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Sunday in an urgent hearing dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of the remaining two Class X examinations scheduled to be held on June 29-30, to be conducted by the board of secondary education of Rajasthan, said a lawyer appearing for the state government.

The bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, in an urgent hearing conducted on Sunday evening through video conferencing, dismissed the plea filed by one Maghi Devi.

Senior advocate Manish Singhvi who appeared for the State government said the bench after hearing the petitioner and the state dismissed the plea.

