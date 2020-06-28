Kerala: Buses and autorickshaws ply on roads in Kottayam as state government suspends complete lockdown on Sundays. The state will continue to observe night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am on all days. Kerala: Buses and autorickshaws ply on roads in Kottayam as state government suspends complete lockdown on Sundays. The state will continue to observe night curfew from 9pm to 5am on all days. pic.twitter.com/K1wV1Q7Ty5— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM today.

New Delhi, June 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM today. This will be the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme. People of the nation can tune in to All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and on NaMO App to hear the radio address live. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.

In Delhi, consumers saw a respite from the hike in fuel rates on Sunday as petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged. There was no increase in prices of petrol & diesel in the national capital today. Petrol at Rs 80.38/litre & diesel at Rs 80.40/litre.

In Maharashtra, flash flood wreaked havoc in Sangrampur, Buldhana district due to incessant rainfall. In Gujarat, 31 flapshell turtles were found dead in a lake in Kamla Nagar, Vadodara on June 26. Nidhi Dave, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Vadodara, says, "Postmortem of turtles has been conducted, the report is awaited.

In the US, the coronavirus cases topped 25,00,000, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker informed. A total of 25,00,419 confirmed coronavirus cases & over 1,25,000 deaths reported in the US. Brazil comes in the second place with 1,313,667 infections and 57,070 deaths.