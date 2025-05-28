New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the conduct of DDA on illegal felling of trees in the Southern Ridge of Delhi to widen a road was contemptuous and issued detailed directions for remedial measures needed by the Authority and the Delhi government.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotishwar Singh said that the DDA officers had clearly committed contempt of court by not getting the Supreme Court's permission, which was required under a 1996 ruling, before tree-felling in the area.

However, the bench opined that the lapse was a result of a genuine misjudgment and the reason for the tree felling was for a good cause to enable better access to a hospital for paramilitary personnel.

Hence, the top court decided to close the contempt of court proceedings initiated earlier against Subhashish Panda, former DDA Vice Chairman, who is no longer associated with the DDA.

"This case falls under the category of administration misjudgment... Access to quality medical care for the officers is a necessity, and it reflects the moral compass of the state," the bench stated in its verdict.

The apex court also constituted a three-member Committee to commence the afforestation exercise by framing a plan. It asked DDA and the Delhi government to implement the comprehensive measures given by the Committee to enhance Delhi's green cover.

It further asked the DDA to finish developing the road to the hospital promptly and explore the possibility of ensuring thick coverage of trees on both sides of this road.

"Henceforth, every notification or order regarding afforestation, road construction, tree felling or any activity with potential ecological effect must explicitly mention the pendency of the relevant proceedings before this court. This is directed so that ignorance is not taken as a defence in future," the verdict stated.

The top court also asked each DDA official responsible for felling trees without the court's prior permission to deposit a fine of Rs 25000 each.

The apex court verdict came on a contempt petition initiated by the top court against DDA officials over the felling of trees. (ANI)

