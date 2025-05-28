Gonda, May 28: After Delhi court accepted the Delhi Police’s cancellation report for closure of a sexual harassment case lodged by a minor wrestler against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the BJP leader said, "I never gave up in this fight and justice has now been served by the judiciary". A court here on Monday accepted the Delhi Police’s cancellation report for closure of a sexual harassment case lodged by a minor wrestler against ex-WFI president. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Gomti Manocha of Patiala House Courts said, “Cancellation accepted".

The FIR on the accusations levelled by the minor wrestler was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) concerning the act of outraging modesty. The police's cancellation report was filed on June 15, 2023, which was not opposed by the complainant, who was a minor at the time of the alleged incident. On August 1, 2023, the victim and her father expressed their satisfaction with the police investigation, raising no objection to the police's report in the case. On July 4, 2023, the court sought the complainant's response to the police's cancellation report. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Cleared in POCSO Case as Delhi Court Accepts Police Closure Report.

The 550-page report filed by the police before the Patiala House Courts had said that no corroborative evidence was found in the allegations levelled by the minor wrestler. "On January 18, 2023, I clearly stated that it's a false case. I do not concern myself with others—I know who I am. If anyone truly wants to understand such events in their life, even one minute is enough. That is why I outright rejected all the allegations made against me. I stand by that statement even today. I had said that if a single allegation is proven, I am ready to hang myself.

"Some mocked me when a chargesheet had been filed; others questioned why I hadn't hanged myself yet. Today, I have been given justice by the judiciary. In every corner of the country, across all states and media platforms, this matter has been given due importance and recognition," Singh told IANS on Wednesday. "I believe that in our country, there are three legal provisions that were originally created to protect women and Dalits. Unfortunately, these very provisions are being widely misused. I am not saying that these laws should be abolished, because they were established to safeguard. However, the reality is that they are now being used as weapons rather than safeguards. There must be a thorough review of this misuse," he added. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Alleges Sexual Harassment Charges Against Him Nothing but ‘Congress Conspiracy’, Says ‘Nation Is Saying Same Thing Now’ (Watch Video).

Singh was removed from his position as WFI president last year following months of protests by prominent wrestlers. He continues to face trial in the sexual harassment case brought by several women wrestlers. The 68-year-old further said that he was falsely implicated in the sexual harassment case as part of a conspiracy, claiming that the Congress party was behind it to frame him in the sexual harassment case. He specifically named Bhupinder Hooda and some wrestlers from Haryana, stating that they were eyeing the post of WFI president.

"The Congress party was behind the conspiracy, with the main reason being Bhupinder Hooda and the wrestlers, all of whom were from Haryana, who were aiming for the post of WFI president. This is also evident from Sakshi’s (Malik) statements and that many things have now become clear," he alleged. "This ( WFI president) post is not a nominated one; proper elections are held for it. Each Union Territory and states have two representatives, and there are around 50 votes in total... It was completely political, with Congress involved, and even people from Canada were part of it... But I never gave up and by god's grace, justice has been served," he concluded.

