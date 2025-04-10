New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday set a three-month deadline for the Central government to come up with fresh amendments in India's food safety regulations to ensure that warning labels are attached to food wrappers.

Noting that the Union government has decided to undertake necessary amendments in the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) labelling and display regulations, 2020, a bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan disposed of the public interest litigation (PIL) that had sought directions for mandating "Front-of-Package Warning Labels on Packaged Foods".

"We dispose of with a direction to the expert committee to prepare its recommendations and submit a report in that regard at the earliest so that relying on that report necessary amendments can be taken up. The exercise be undertaken within a period of 3 months", the bench stated in its order.

The top court also flagged a concern regarding the appeal of food wrappers in children who are prone to consume packaged snacks without being aware of its composition.

"Y'all have grandchildren?Justice Pardiwala asked the lawyers who were present in the court.

"Allow them to decide the petition then you will come to know what is Kurkure..Maggi. Name the product and let them decide what type of wrapper should be there. They don't see the content, they only see what is in the packet" added the top court judge on a lighter note.

The PIL, filed by Advocate Rajiv S. Dwivedi had contended that warning labels help consumers identify unhealthy foods high in added sugars, sodium, unhealthy fats, and other harmful substances.

By making this information clear, they encourage healthier choices, deter excessive consumption, and raise awareness about the health risks linked to such products, the plea stated.

The counsel appearing on behalf of the Central government informed the bench that it had received around fourteen thousand objections and suggestions from people regarding the labelling on packaged food.

It was further submitted that a committee that has been constituted in this regard, will consider the aforesaid suggestions and make recommendations to the FSSAI to make amendments in its current safety regulations on the labelling and packaging of foods.

The petitioner however sought that a timeline be set for the Centre to make such amendments in an expeditious manner.

After noting the submissions, the Court directed the Centre to take up the exercise of making amendments in the rules for packaging/labelling of food in three months. (ANI)

