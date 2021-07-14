New Delhi, July 14: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took cognisance of the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra' in the state in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman issued a notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing on Friday. Kanwar Yatra 2021: Uttarakhand Calls It Off, Uttar Pradesh Says It Will Go On With Covid-19 Protocols.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday allowed the yatra from July 25 despite concerns raised in various quarters over the risk posed by such events in triggering a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has cancelled the 'Kanwar Yatra' in view of a possible third wave.

