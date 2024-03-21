New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the incident of manhandling of Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia in Noida court yesterday.

The court termed it a "serious matter", and issued notice to the President, Secretary of the Jan path Diwani Bar Association Gautam Budh Nagar and SSP Gautam Budh Nagar.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh mentioned the incident before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who directed the registrar to register a suo motu writ petition.

The court also directed District Judge, Gautam Budh Nagar to ensure that the CCTV footage of the incident is in safe custody pending further orders and to submit a report on the incident.

The court also sought direction from the District Judge to obtain a report from the administrative staff attached to the concerned court where the manhandling of another advocate Muskan Gupta took place.

"The attack on two members of the SCBA is serious," the court said and listed the matter in April for further hearing.

The court was apprised about the snatching of the band of Senior Advocate Gaurav Bhatia in Noida court yesterday.

The Bar Council of India informed the SC that it has taken note of the incident and issued notice to Greater Noida and Ghaziabad bar association.

The court also took details of the incident with advocate Muskan Gupta.

"In repeated judgments, this court has deprecated strikes by bar associations," the court noted.

"The reason for this is that members of the bar represent individual litigants involving their grievances, and a strike by the members of the bar immediately affects the litigants," the court remarked.

The court also took note of the SCBA resolution on the issue.

Advocate Muskan Gupta informed the SC that she was instructed to seek adjournment and a group of lawyers entered the court asking her to remove the band and leave the court.

She further said that she was physically manhandled. (ANI)

