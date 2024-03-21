Kolkata, March 21: Today, March 21, marks the tenth day of Ramzan, also known as Ramadan, for Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, and across India. Preparations are underway for the eleventh Roza on March 22. The holy month, which began on March 12 following the sighting of the crescent moon, is a period of fasting, prayer, introspection, charity, and humanitarian deeds, with fasting being one of the five pillars of Islam.

During this sacred month, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, refraining from food, drink, and other physical needs as a form of worship and obedience to Allah. Each day begins with Sehri, a pre-dawn meal consumed before the Fajr (morning) prayer, and concludes with Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast after sunset. Ramadan 2024 Start and End Dates in India: When Is First Roza? Know the Sehri and Iftar Timings in Major Indian Cities.

As the eleventh Roza approaches, Muslims in various Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Lucknow, observe different Sehri and Iftar timings, tailored to their local time zones and celestial observations. Ramadan Explained: Why and How Do Muslims Fast? Are There Exemptions From Fasting? What Are Some Cultural and Social Traditions Associated With Ramadan?

Ramadan is not merely about physical abstinence; it’s also a time for spiritual growth and self-discipline. Muslims engage in increased prayers, recitation of the Quran, and acts of kindness throughout the month. The communal spirit of unity and empathy during Ramadan strengthens community bonds and fosters compassion.

City Sehri Iftar Hyderabad 05:05 AM 06:28 PM Delhi 05:03 AM 06:35 PM Ahmadabad 05:26 AM 06:52 PM Surat 05:26 AM 06:51 PM Mumbai 05:27 AM 06:51 PM Pune 05:23 AM 06:47 PM Bengaluru 05:11 AM 06:32 PM Chennai 05:00 AM 06:21 PM Kolkata 04:23 AM 05:49 PM Kanpur 04:52 AM 06:22 PM

The end of Ramadan will be marked by Eid al-Fitr, also known as Eid ul-Fitr, which is celebrated upon the sighting of the crescent moon, signaling the end of the fasting period. This joyous occasion is celebrated with prayers, feasting, and the exchange of gifts, symbolising gratitude, forgiveness, and a renewal of faith.

