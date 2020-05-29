India News | SC to Hear on June 2 Plea Seeking Changing Name from India to 'Bharat'

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court is set to hear on June 2 a petition which has sought a direction from the Centre to amend the Constitution and replace the word India with 'Bharat' claiming it will "instil a sense of pride in our nationality."

The petition filed by one Namah was earlier listed to be heard today, however, got adjourned as Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde was unavailable. The matter is now listed to be heard by a bench headed by Justice AS Bopanna on June 2.

The plea sought directions to replace the word "India" with "Bharat".

"Stop using INDIA, this will ensure citizens of this country get over the colonial past and instil a sense of pride in our nationality. It will also justify the hard-fought freedom by our freedom fighters", the petition claimed. (ANI)

