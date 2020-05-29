West Bengal Allows Temples, Mosques, Gurudwaras, Other Religious Places to Re-Open From June 1, Only 10 Devotees Allowed Inside at Once

Religious places were closed from March 25, when lockdown came into effect | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata, May 29: All religious places in West Bengal will be allowed to re-open from June 1, announced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday. The places of worship which will be permitted to open belong to all religious denominations, she clarified. In other words, all mosques, temples, gurudwaras and churches in the state could be visited by devotees from Monday. Lockdown 5.0: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Speaks to Home Minister Amit Shah, Feels Lockdown May Get Extended by 15 Days.

The Bengal CM, however, added some riders to her announcement. She stated that only a group of 10 persons would be allowed to enter the place of worship at once. Further, no congregations would be permitted at the religious sites till further orders from the government.

"All places of worship, mandir, masjid, gurudwara...will open, but not more than 10 people will be allowed, no assembly at religious places. This will be implemented from 1st June," Mamata announced in her virtual press interaction.

Update by ANI

All places of worship, mandir, masjid, gurudwara...will open, but not more than 10 people will be allowed, no assembly at religious places. This will be implemented from 1st June: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/kmXfsvxY7h — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

The opening of religious places is a major lifting of curb amid the ongoing lockdown. The current phase of restrictions are scheduled to end on May 31, and the Centre is expected to announce a fifth phase of lockdown beginning from June 1.

In the notifications for first four rounds of lockdown issued so far, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had not permitted the states or union territories to open up schools, colleges, cinema halls, theatres, malls and places of worships. The prohibition was aimed at preventing mass gatherings -- which is considered as one of the prime reasons for coronavirus transmission.