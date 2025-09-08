New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday transferred to itself the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, pending before different High Courts.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan allowed the petition filed by the Centre seeking the transfer of pleas challenging the validity of the Act.

The apex court also clarified that any such petition pending before any of the High Courts also stands transferred.

The Centre has approached the top court seeking the consolidation and transfer of three petitions pending before the Delhi High Court, the Karnataka High Court and the Madhya Pradesh High Court filed by online skill-gaming companies, challenging the Online Gaming Act, 2025.

The apex court ordered, "This transfer petition is at the instance of the Union of India. The transfer as prayed for is allowed. The proceedings from the Karnataka High Court, Delhi High Court, and Madhya Pradesh High Court stand transferred to this court. Respective High Courts are directed to transfer the entire records with all interlocutory applications filed within one week. Let this transfer be done digitally to save time."

The Act imposes a nationwide prohibition on online games played for stakes. It criminalises offering or participating in such games, whether classified as games of skill or chance, with offences being cognisable and non-bailable.

The Act seeks to prohibit "online money games" and the offering of bank services, advertisements, etc., related thereto.

The Act was passed by the Parliament on August 21 and received the Presidential Assent on August 22. (ANI)

