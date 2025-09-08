Lucknow, September 8: Aaj Tak anchor Anjana Om Kashyap is facing a legal complaint after a court in Lucknow directed the registration of a case against her for an episode of her show "Black and White" aired on August 14, 2025. The programme, titled "Bhaarat Vibhaajan Ka Makasad Poora Kyon Nahin Hua?" (Why was the purpose of India’s Partition not fulfilled?) has been alleged to be divisive and provocative. Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur filed the complaint, claiming the episode on India-Pakistan Partition was made in "extremely poor taste" and aimed at creating tension between religious communities.

As per a report by LiveLaw.in, Thakur alleged that the programme was posted on Aaj Tak’s official X and YouTube accounts with captions highlighting the number of Muslims who migrated to Pakistan during Partition. He argued that the framing of such questions and statistics was provocative, as it could encourage “intolerant persons” to think in terms of making a so-called historical correction. The complainant emphasised that the broadcast was “hugely venomous, destructive, dangerous and divisive,” and went against the principles of national integration. Lucknow Shocker: Advocate Anupam Tiwari Jumps Into Canal After Quarrel With Wife in Uttar Pradesh, Video Shows Search Operation (Watch Video).

The plea also pointed out that statements made during the episode were historically inaccurate. Thakur cited examples where the programme discussed migration figures of Hindus and Muslims between India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, suggesting that only a small proportion of Muslims moved to Pakistan, while more Hindus returned to India. According to the complaint, this selective presentation of facts could inflame public sentiment and create communal tension, making the content “irresponsible and provocative,” as per LiveLaw.in. UP’s First Conviction in Digital Arrest Scam: Lucknow Court Sentences Cyber Fraudster to 7 Years in Jail for Extorting INR 85 Lakh From Woman Doctor.

Thakur further alleged that the programme fell under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including offences for promoting enmity between different groups on religious grounds, making assertions prejudicial to national integration, and statements conducing to public mischief. The former IPS officer had earlier approached the Gomtinagar police station to file an FIR, but the authorities reportedly did not register the case, prompting him to move the court. With the court’s directive, a formal complaint case has now been ordered to initiate an official investigation against Kashyap.

