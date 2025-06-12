New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Supreme Court Bar Association on Thursday extended condolences to the families affected by the air crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad.

SCBA president said the association was deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash that occurred today in Ahmadabad, Gujarat.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: 80-Year-Old Woman Sexually Assaulted by Unidentified Person at Her House, Case Registered.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, including the medical students and staff who tragically lost their lives.

We stand in solidarity with all those affected by this unfortunate incident.

Also Read | 'Absolutely Heartbroken': Shah Rukh Khan Offers Prayers for Victims and Families of Air India Flight AI171 Crash.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families. May their families find strength and courage in this difficult time," a release said.

Air India Flight AI 171 with 242 people on board, including passengers and cabin crew, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)