Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11 (ANI): Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, Chairman of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) and former Judge of the Supreme Court, lauded the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for its effective initiatives in strengthening road safety and maintenance across the city, the GHMC said in a press release.

On Thursday, Justice Sapre, accompanied by GHMC Commissioner RV. Karnan inspected Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 Flyover connecting Jubilee Hills to Madhapur, and the P. Janardhan Reddy Flyover linking Kondapur with Gachibowli.

He reviewed a series of road safety measures, including the installation of warning signboards, radium stickers, CC cameras, rumble strips to regulate vehicle speed, chevron boards, concrete barriers, and improved street lighting for night-time visibility.

Commissioner R.V. Karnan briefed the SCCoRS Chairman on GHMC's comprehensive measures to prevent road accidents and ensure commuter safety.

Justice Sapre expressed satisfaction with the efforts, emphasising that road safety must remain a top priority. He reiterated, "Every life is precious. Innocent lives must not be lost due to negligence."

Later, Justice Sapre visited the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) office at Nanakramguda, where officials presented details of traffic management on the Outer Ring Road (ORR). He was informed that over 2.5 lakh vehicles use the ORR daily, which is managed through advanced technologies such as the Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and the Highway Traffic Management System (HTMS). These systems, supported by CCTV surveillance, emergency call boxes, variable message signs (VMS), vehicle detectors, Automatic Traffic Counter-Classifier (ATCC), and a centralised Traffic Control Centre (TCC), ensure effective monitoring, enforcement, and rapid emergency response.

HMDA Urban Forestry VSNV Prasad, GHMC Projects Chief Engineer Bhaskar Reddy, and Maintenance Chief Engineer Sahadev Rathnakar joined the inspection and briefings. (ANI)

