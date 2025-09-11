New Delhi, September 11: Central government employees and pensioners, who have long awaited the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), may soon receive good news. According to a report by Financial Express, the Union government is actively holding discussions with state governments, and an official announcement regarding the commission’s formation is expected shortly. The move comes after a delegation from the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC), affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), met Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh last month.

During the meeting, representatives raised several key concerns. These included the delay in setting up the 8th Pay Commission, the demand to scrap the National Pension System (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) in favour of restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), and the release of 18 months of pending Dearness Allowance (DA), which was frozen during the Covid-19 pandemic. Jitendra Singh assured employees that the commission would be constituted soon and even arranged a meeting with the Pension Secretary to deliberate on pension-related reforms. 8th Pay Commission: Brokerage Firms Predict 13% to 54% Hikes, Know How Much Increase Central Government Employees and Pensioners Can Expect.

The 8th Pay Commission holds major significance as it revises salaries, allowances, and pensions of central employees roughly every ten years. The last revision took place under the 7th Pay Commission, and employees now expect significant hikes in their basic pay, allowances, and pensions. 8th Pay Commission: Will It Introduce a New Healthcare Scheme for Central Government Employees and Pensioners or Strengthen the Decades-Old CGHS?

At the same time, reports suggest that some existing allowances may be discontinued under the new structure. These include travel allowance, special duty allowance, smaller regional allowances, and older departmental benefits such as clerical/typing allowances. While no official confirmation has been given, the government’s objective is to streamline and rationalise the salary framework for better efficiency.

For nearly a year, employees and pensioners have been pressing for clarity on the commission’s terms of reference and the appointment of its members. With growing pressure from unions and mounting expectations, the government is expected to make the formal announcement soon.

If implemented, the 8th Pay Commission is likely to bring relief to lakhs of central government employees and pensioners, while also addressing long-standing demands on pension reforms and dearness allowance arrears.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2025 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).