Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): School girls participated in a cleaning drive at the famous Mughal gardens namely Nishat and Shalimar Bagh in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The purpose of the drive was to educate students about the value of these heritage gardens which attract a large number of tourists from all over the world each year.

The drive was organised in collaboration with the Department of Floriculture and Education Department.

Many girls from different schools participated in this initiative with enthusiasm while adhering to COVID guidelines.

They collected garbage and other rubbish from various locations.

There are many Mughal gardens in Kashmir Valley, but Nishat and Shalimar, which are loacted on the Dal Lake shore, are the most popular.

Government and non-government organizations have constantly undertaken a variety of initiatives to maintain and preserve these heritage gardens.

The school girls demanded that such type of initiatives should continue in the future as well to maintain the glory of these historical gardens.

Speaking to ANI, Irtiza Jan, a student said, "To maintain our surroundings is our responsibility. We run social awareness programs to encourage cleanliness among others."

Another student Mehak Chisti appreciated the effort of the floriculture department, school principal and teachers for the drive.

"We are thankful for the floriculture department, our school principal and the teachers who collaborated in this cleanliness drive. We hope to see more boys and girls participating in future clean-up campaigns and maintaining the Kashmir area," Chisti said.

Deputy Director of Floriculture, Shaiq Rasool said, "In accordance with government directives, the goal of this program is to raise awareness of the value of cleanliness among students and the general public." (ANI)

