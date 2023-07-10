Heavy waterlogging in parts of Gurugram after rain lashed the city. Visuals from Signature Chowk (Photo/ANI)

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 10 (ANI): In view of heavy downpours and waterlogging in Gurugram the district administration has issued an advisory on Sunday directing all government and private schools in the district to remain closed for tomorrow.

"All Government and Private Schools (including Play schools etc.) falling in Gurugram district are hereby directed to remain closed tomorrow i.e. on the 10th of July in the larger public interest and for the safety & security of the students," said the Gurugram district administration in an advisory.

The district administration further advised all corporate offices and private institutions to work from home to avoid traffic jams.

"All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to Work from home tomorrow i.e. on the 10th of July so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair/restoration of civic amenities can be carried out smoothly by Govt. agencies," said Gurugram district administration.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav appealed to everyone to step out of the house only if there is urgent work as Civic authorities are draining the water.

"It is raining heavily in Gurugram today. Heavy rains have caused water-logging in some areas. Civic authority teams are engaged in draining the water. I appeal to all people to step out of the house only if there is urgent work," said Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram

The area near Gurugram's Sadar Police Station witnessed severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the city.

Meanwhile, severe waterlogging was witnessed near Gurugram's Narsinghpur Chowk as the city continues to receive heavy rain.

Gurugram's Sector-51 also witnessed severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the city.

Gurugram's Subhash Chowk also had severe waterlogging as the city continues to receive heavy rain. (ANI)

