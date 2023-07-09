Chandigarh, July 9: The water supply will be disrupted in some parts of the Chandigarh tomorrow owing to repair work due to damage at Kajauli water works, said an official. According to a press release by the Municipal Cooperation, "the water supply timings in Chandigarh for July 10th, will be from 4.00 AM to 9.00 AM."

The press release further stated that, no water supply will be available in the evening. Flood Alert Sounded in Delhi After Haryana Discharges Over 1 Lakh Cusecs of Water Into Yamuna.

The press release further requested that, the citizens should not use drinking water for any other purposes and cooperate with Municipal Corporation Chandigarh.

