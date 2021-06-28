New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) No school in Delhi can deny admission to a child on the ground of declaring the name of just one parent, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Monday.

This assumes significance from the point of view of children who have lost one or both parents to Covid.

"No student in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on grounds that the child is declaring name of his or her single parent only," Sisodia tweeted.

An order to this effect has also been issued by the Directorate of Education.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)