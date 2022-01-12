Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 12 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between police and women allegedly belonging to families of police personnel who were demanding a hike in salary in the capital city of Chhattisgarh, Raipur.

In a video, it can be seen that police officers and women allegedly belonging to the families of cops were indulging in fights. The incident took place on January 10.

The women demanding salary hike were seen attacking female police personnel who were trying to solve the problem.

Speaking to ANI, Tarkeshwar Patel, Additional SP, Raipur said, "On January 10, some protesters did 'Chakka Jam'. Police tried to resolve the matter but they pushed and mishandled us. We have registered a case in this matter."

The SP said that they demanded rectification of irregularities linked to salary, implementation of rules related to compassionate appointment, weekly off and others. (ANI)

