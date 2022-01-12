New Delhi, Jan 12: The Centre has revised the discharge policy on Covid patients to align it with the Covid-19 clinical management protocol, guidelines for home isolation of mild cases, and advisory on testing strategy, it was announced on Wednesday.

"After a review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister over Covid situation, we have revised our discharge policy with severity categorised into mild and moderate cases," Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agrawal, said at a press briefing.

The policy is in accordance with the guidelines for home isolation of mild Covid-19 cases, he added. COVID-19 Vaccine COVAXIN Booster Dose Can Neutralise Omicron, Says Bharat Biotech.

The mild cases admitted to a health care facility or under home isolation will undergo regular health monitoring. The patient shall be discharged after at least seven days have passed from testing positive and with no fever for three consecutive days, said Agrawal, adding that there is no need for testing prior to discharge.

In moderate category, patient with saturation above 93 per cent for three successive days without oxygen support and stable comorbidities can be discharged as per the doctors' recommendation without further testing.

Agrawal said that such patients who are on oxygen therapy with continue demands can be discharged after resolution of clinical symptoms, ability to maintain prescribed oxygen saturation for three successive days without oxygen support and post stable comorbidities.

However, the discharge policy for severe cases including immunocompromised will depend on clinical recovery, the report mentioned, added Agrawal.

As per the Health Ministry, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Gujarat are emerging states of concern on the basis of surge in cases.

"Omicron has a substantial growth advantage over Delta as per WHO. The data from South Africa, UK, Canada, Denmark suggests a reduced risk of hospitalisation for Omicron compared to Delta," said Agrawal.

