New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma inaugurated a Sculpture Park at Bikaner House here on Sunday.

The sculpture park has the glimpse of modern and contemporary art and culture and the sculptures will be on display till the end of March.

"I am happy that the foundation of this sculpture park was laid during the India Art Fair and I got the privilege of inaugurating it."

From February 9, the venue will also be hosting 'Bikaner House Dialogues' on the issues related to art, literature, culture and heritage.

Sharma said that on the one hand contemporary art is being displayed by young artists through such events, while on the other hand senior artists are getting a chance to recognize architecture and stay connected with their roots through Sculpture Park.

Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Resident Commissioner Shubra Singh said renowned sculptors contributed in making the sculptor park a success.

Resident Commissioner Dheeraj Shrivastava said participation of the young generation in a big way is being ensured under the auspices of 'India Art Fair' and Bikaner House and it is also deciding the future course of art and literature.

He said that in the first edition of the sculpture park, sculptures/idols of renowned sculptures from India and abroad along with emerging artists have been displayed. This is the first-of-its kind of Sculpture Park in the national capital and it will provide a fair place to emerging artists to display their work in an easy way.

