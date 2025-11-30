New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): MIs Solar Defence& Aerospace Ltd entered into a collaborative agreement for design and development of LM-UAV with CSIR-National Aeronautical Laboratories (NAL)for indigenous design, development and production of Loitering Munition (LM) UAV of 150 Kg Class. SDAL was chosen as an industry partner through a competitive bidding. The exchange of agreement between the two parties took place at a function organised at CSIR-NAL.

On the occasion of the signing of Collaborative Agreement between CSIRNALand SDAL, Dr. Jitendra Singh, appreciated the new initiative and unique approach adopted by CSIR of involving an industry partner in a project of strategic importance from the very beginning including design& development.

Also Read | Kanathil Jameela Dies: CPI-M Leader and Koyilandy MLA Passes Away at 59; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Expresses Grief.

Mis Solar Defenceand Aerospace Ltd. (SDAL) asserted that as an industry partner, SDAL will play a pivotal role in the realisation of the LM-UAV and work tirelessly towards productionisation of the system at the earliest.

SDALis working tirelessly towards making Indian Defence Forces completely self-reliant and CSIR & Solar Group will work together to provide an edge to our armed forces in asymmetric warfare using indigenous technologies and products.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: YouTuber Sajil Cherupanakkad Claims To Be Spiritual Healer, Sexually Assaults Woman in Malappuram; Arrested.

SDAL is determined to realise Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat" in making India self-reliant in defence production, SDAL are also committed towards constant improvements in their products to offer the best-in-class solution to the armed forces.

This LM-UAV will be powered by NAL developed Wankel engine, which has cleared the CEMILAC certification for aircraft integration and flight testing. By entering into this collaborative agreement SDAL aims to offer a world class product with very high degree of indigenous content, including payloads. The LM-UAV will offer a range of 900 kms and endurance of 6 to 9 hours with a service ceiling of 5 kms.

The UAV has a very low RCS and will be capable to undertake missions in GPS denied Navigation with an AIenabled EO-IR payload

having very good DRI(Detection, Recognition & Identification). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)