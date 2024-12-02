Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 2 (ANI): Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan said on Monday that the heavy rain alert situation in Kerala was being closely monitored under the leadership of the State Disaster Management Authority. (SDMA)

Addressing the media, Rajan said "The current situation in the state is being closely monitored under the leadership of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), with continuous communication taking place across all districts with respective officials. The Chief Minister's meeting with district collectors, scheduled for today and tomorrow, has been postponed to allow Collectors to focus entirely on disaster management efforts in their regions. "

Further, he added that even though the rainfall had reduced in some areas, the security measures would be kept in place.

"Rainfall intensity is gradually reducing in some areas, but strong security measures remain in place. We have deployed four NDRF teams, with two teams stationed at Sabarimala. Additionally, two relief camps are operational," he adds.

Further, he said that the rainfall in northern Malabar was expected to modify.

"Rain is heavier in the northern regions of Kerala, while the southern regions are experiencing reduced rainfall. However, rainfall is expected to intensify in northern Malabar. Pilgrims travelling to Sabarimala have been given specific instructions, and patrolling has been increased at Pamba bathing ghats," he said.

To note, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Kerala on December 2.

The IMD has issued a red alert for four districts in Kerala - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur - warning of extremely heavy rainfall and isolated heavy rains on December 2. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also issued a caution about potential waterlogging and traffic congestion.

"Rainfall activity will increase with light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy at isolated places on December 2 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 3," the IMD said in a bulletin.

In view of the alert, all educational institutions in Wayanad, including tuition centres, anganwadis, and professional colleges, will remain closed. (ANI)

