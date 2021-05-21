Jammu, May 21 (PTI) The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel will be deployed at various hospitals here for regulation of patients and attendants, officials said.

This was decided on Friday at a meeting chaired by DGP-cum-Commandant General home guards-Civil Defence and SDRF V K Singh here, the officials said.

During the meeting, it was decided that the health department shall provide training to 100 SDRF personnel in three batches for COIVD duties, they said.

The SDRF personnel shall regulate inflow and outflow of patients and relatives, assist in housekeeping and handling of oxygen concentrators etc, the officials said.

After training, the said manpower shall be deployed primarily at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital at Jammu, Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar and Government Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu, they said.

