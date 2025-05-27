Shillong, May 27 (PTI) A massive search and rescue operation has been launched by police and villagers in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district for a couple from Indore, who went missing, an officer said on Tuesday.

The couple Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam checked out of a homestay at Nongriat on May 23 and proceeded to Mawlakhait village without a guide. Their mobile phones were last detected at Mawlakhait village, the officer said.

"Over 50 personnel in groups of 10, besides members of the village defence party and villagers, were pressed into the search operation to trace Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam reported missing," East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

The two-wheeler hired by the couple was found abandoned on May 23 at Sohrarim village, about 50 km south of here, following which local villagers reported the matter to the police, the SP said.

Following a thorough mapping of the places they visited, the police officer said that the couple had visited the living roots bridge at Nongriat village with a tourist guide and they spent the night there.

While the search and rescue operations were suspended for the day after sunset, more personnel will be pressed into service on Wednesday, the SP said.

Earlier this year a Hungarian tourist went missing soon after he started his trek to the living roots bridge and was found dead 12 days later.

While the police have ruled out any foul play in his death, medical reports indicated he died due to a fall.

The state government had also issued an advisory for tourists to engage a guide during their outdoor venture for their safety.

