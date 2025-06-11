Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation along Dhar road in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir after villagers reported movement of two suspected terrorists, officials said.

The operation is underway but so far there was no trace of the suspected persons who are said to be wearing combat uniforms, the officials said.

They said some villagers reportedly noticed the suspected persons near a school in the vicinity of Nud village during the intervening night and accordingly informed the police.

The whole area was immediately cordoned off by joint parties of police and army and a search operation was launched in the early hours of the day, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)