Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 17 (ANI): Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Friday said that the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) would announce a new date for the Assamese following the leakage and cancellation of the paper.

"Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has advised SEBA to reschedule the Assamese exam also," Pegu said.

Assam CM on Thursday evening informed about the leakage of the paper which was cancelled days after the General Science question paper leak of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

"It has been brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre incharge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed to leaking Assamese paper as well. In view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule the Assamese exam also," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

On the other hand, Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said that SEBA has informed him that as advised by the Chief Minister, the examination of all Modern Indian Language (MIL) subjects, including English (IL) of HSLC scheduled for 18 March, will be rescheduled.

"SEBA has informed me that as advised by HCM @CMOfficeAssam, the exam of all MIL subjects, including English (IL) of HSLC scheduled for 18 March, will be rescheduled. The new date will be announced tomorrow," Dr Ranoj Pegu said.

According to Assam police, the alleged mastermind who is the teacher of Luhit Khabalu HS School of Lakhimpur district has been arrested by police.

Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP (L&O) and Spokesperson of Assam police told ANI that, police have so far arrested 28 persons including students so far in connection with the question paper leakage case.

"We arrested Pranab Dutta, a teacher of Luhit Khabalu HS School last night. So far, 28 persons have been arrested," Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan said.

However, the state police have detained 22 people in connection with the General Science question paper leak in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

Police detained people from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

"Further lawful action as mandated by law is being taken against them. We remain committed to unearthing the network of people involved in the leak of the question paper and the conspirators," said police. (ANI)

