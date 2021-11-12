Kolkata, November 12 (PTI) Senior officials of the State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday held a meeting on civic poll preparedness with police commissioners of Kolkata and Howrah and representatives of municipal corporations in the two districts.

Also Read | SSC MTS 2020 Tier 1 Tentative Answer Keys Released At ssc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Downlaod.

The SEC has recently given its nod for conducting elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) on December 19.

Also Read | West Bengal: Three Suspected Cattle Smugglers Killed in BSF Firing in Cooch Behar.

The commission is likely to call an all-party meeting on November 20.

"We held discussions with the police commissioners of Kolkata and Howrah on poll preparedness. Municipal commissioners of Howrah and Kolkata were also present at the meeting. Tomorrow, we will have another meeting with the state chief secretary and home secretary," an official of the SEC said.

Elections to KMC, along with 112 other municipalities and municipal corporations, have been due since April-May 2020. Polls had to be postponed due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The civic bodies are currently being run by state-appointed board of administrators.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)