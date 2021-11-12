New Delhi, November 12: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the tentative answer key of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 exam 2020. Candidates can download the SSC MTS Tier 1 answer keys from the official website of the commission – ssc.nic.in. The computer-based exam was conducted from October 5 to November 2, 2021. KPSC Provisional Answer Key 2021 for Accountant, Cashier & Other Post Exam, Candidates Can Download The Answer Key Online at keralapsc.gov.in.

The commission has also released candidates' response sheets along with the answer keys. Objections can be raised until 6pm on November 18. Aspirants need to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. Candidates are required to login with their credentials to download the answer keys. BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: Window to Challenge Provisional Answer Key Closes Today; Candidates Can Raise Objections Online at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Here Are Steps to Download The Answer Keys:

Visit the official website of the commission – ssc.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the link that reads – "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys of Computer Based Examination of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination – 2020".

A PDF page will open.

On the notice page, click on the "link for for candidates' response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation".

A new page will open.

Click on Submit.

Enter your login details – User ID and Password.

Click on "Login".

The answer key will be displayed.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the answer key. Notably, requests received after the deadline will not be accepted. The exam was held at different centres across the country.

