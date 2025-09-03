Nadiad (Gujarat) [India], September 3 (ANI): The second 100 m span of a 2 X 100 m long steel bridge was successfully launched over NH-48 (connecting Delhi, Mumbai & Chennai) near Nadiad, Gujarat, for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, said an official release.

According to the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRC) release, the first span of 100 m for this steel bridge was completed in April 2025. This is the ninth steel bridge completed out of the planned 17 steel bridges in Gujarat.

Comprising two spans of 100 m each, this steel bridge weighs around 2884 metric tons, stands 14.6 meters tall and 14.3 meters wide. Fabricated at the workshop in Salasar, near Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, the steel bridges are designed for a 100-year lifespan.

NH-48 is one of the busiest highways with six lanes (three lanes on each side). The second span of the bridge was launched on the highway across the three lanes by sliding the span for 100 m from one end. The launch was carried out according to a schedule to ensure a smooth traffic flow on the busy highway, minimising disruption to road users. (ANI)

This 200 m long steel bridge is constructed with approximately 1,14,172 Tor-Shear Type High Strength (TTHS) bolts, C5 system painting, and elastomeric bearings. It was assembled on temporary trestles at a height of 14.9 meters above the ground and was moved using an automatic mechanism with two semi-automatic jacks, each capable of lifting 250 tons, with mac-alloy bars.

There are 28 steel bridges planned for the entire corridor. Out of which, 11 steel bridges are in Maharashtra and 17 are in Gujarat. (ANI)

