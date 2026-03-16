Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered, and four Naxal memorials were demolished during a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in North Bastar Kanker district, police said.

According to Kanker Police, the operation was carried out in the Chhotebethiya police station area as part of the ongoing anti-Naxal campaign under the guidance of Bastar Range Inspector General Sundarraj P and the direction of Superintendent of Police Nikhil Kumar Rakhecha, along with In-charge DIG BSF Bhanupratappur Om Prakash.

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A joint team of DRG and BSF, led by 2IC Commandant Manoj Kasana of the BSF's 94th Battalion, was sent for patrol and search operations in the Kanker-Narayanpur border area.

During the search operation on March 15 in the forested hill region between Hapatola and Binagunda villages under Chhotebethiya police station limits, security forces recovered four IEDs along with other Naxal-related materials from a hidden dump.

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The recovered explosives included three pressure cooker IEDs, one weighing around 10 kg, two weighing around 5 kg each and one pipe IED. Security personnel also recovered a bundle of electric wire, three Naxal uniforms, firecrackers and Naxal literature from the spot.

Police said four Naxal memorial structures constructed in Kalpar and Amatola villages were also demolished during the operation. All the recovered IEDs were safely destroyed at the site, considering security concerns

The operation involved Assistant Commandant Satendra Mohan of BSF's 94th Battalion, ASI DRG Commander Ukesh Korram and other personnel from the joint team.

Further legal proceedings are being carried out at Chhotebethiya police station, police added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)