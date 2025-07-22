Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jul 22 (PTI) Security forces recovered 12 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) kept hidden in a dump by CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat in a statement said based on intelligence input that left-wing extremist groups have concealed explosives in a forest area under Dalbhanga TOP of Seraikela-Kharswan district a search operation was carried out.

The SP formed a joint team comprised of Jharkhand Jaguar, SSB 26 battalion and District Armed Police of Seraikela-Kharswan districts to launch a search operation.

In course of the operation, security personnel recovered 12 IEDs, each weighing 1.5 kg, from the forest area on Tuesday, the statement said.

All the explosives were diffused by bomb disposal squad on the spot, it added.

