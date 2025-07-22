Shimla, July 22: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dry to moderate weather conditions across Himachal Pradesh till July 26, with a fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely to begin on July 27, primarily affecting mid and low-hill districts, as per the latest update by IMD Senior Scientist Shobhit Katiyar. "There has been light to moderate rainfall across all districts in the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall was recorded in Una district at 9 cm, followed by 7 cm in Hamirpur and 6 cm in Bilaspur. Rainfall in Shimla and Solan districts remained below 4 cm," Katiyar said.

For July 22, moderate to heavy showers are expected in some pockets of Kangra, Una, and Bilaspur, while other plains may witness scattered light to moderate rain, he said. However, rainfall activity is expected to decrease from July 23 to July 26, with "no significant weather systems active except for light to moderate rain at many places across the state," Katiyar added. He clarified that no weather alert has been issued until July 27. Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Mayhem: Death Toll Rises to 132, With 432 Roads Blocked, Power Outages, Water Supply Disrupted.

"From July 27, a new spell of heavy rain will begin, affecting low and mid-hill areas first, and spreading to various districts on July 28 and 29," he said, adding that alerts will be issued accordingly as the system approaches. From June 20 to 21, the state received 316 mm of rainfall, which is 15 per cent above the normal (275 mm for the period). Katiyar added, "Except for Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Chamba, all other 9 districts have received normal to above-normal rainfall so far." Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: Local Meteorological Department Issues Orange Alert for Several Districts, Heavy Rainfall From July 21-23.

Mandi district tops the rainfall excess list with 86 per cent above-normal rainfall, followed by Shimla at 80 per cent above normal. Meanwhile, no moderate-to-severe weather warning has been issued for the next five days, and daytime temperatures in the plains are expected to rise slightly above normal levels over the same period. "Currently, there is no indication of any significant flight disruption due to weather. That scenario may change post-July 27 depending on the intensity of the fresh spell," he added.

