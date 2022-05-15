Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Security forces on Sunday recovered a Naxal dump including a claymore mine and stores in a forest area in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon region, informed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"In a joint operation, the 40th Battalion of ITBP along with Chhattisgarh police recovered a Naxal dump including a claymore mine and stores in Munjal Dongri forest of Bhalukonha in Rajnandgaon of Chhattisgarh," said ITBP.

Further details are awaited.(ANI)

