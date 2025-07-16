Bhubaneswar, Jul 16 (PTI) Security was strengthened at state secretariat Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday in view of the BJD's protest over the college student's death in Balasore district.

BJD members have started gathering at the Master Canteen Square since the morning to march towards Lok Seva Bhavan and gherao it.

The second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Monday night after fighting for her life for three days. She had set herself on fire on the campus on Saturday over alleged inaction against a professor who sexually harassed her.

Police said they were monitoring the gathering with drones, besides making a heavy deployment of personnel on the roads leading to the secretariat.

The BJD, which is also enforcing an eight-hour bandh in Balasore district, has been demanding a judicial probe into the incident.

Security was also tightened in other government buildings in the city, including Rajiv Bhavan and Kharavela Bhavan, which are located in the vicinity of the Lok Seva Bhavan, police said.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datt Singh was present near the Lok Sabha Bhavan to oversee the security arrangements.

Employees were allowed entry into the Lok Seva Bhavan after thorough verification of their identities, officials said.

Entry is being allowed only through Gate no 1, and all other gates have been closed, they said.

Entry of visitors has also been restricted, they said, adding that people having prior appointments were, however, being issued entry passes on the recommendation of the departments concerned.

