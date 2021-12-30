Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj has been charged with sedition after he was arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, informed Chhattisgarh Police.

"Kalicharan Maharaj has been arrested and charged with sedition. During the investigation, on the basis of evidence, sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) have also been included," said Chhattisgarh Police.

"Kalicharan Maharaj was staying in a rented accommodation near Bageshwar Dham, 25 km from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Raipur Police arrested him at 4 am today. By late evening, the police team will reach Raipur with the accused," said Raipur Superintendent of Police, Prashant Agrawal.

A case is registered against him in Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also alleged that Chhattisgarh's Congress government has violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without informing Madhya Pradesh police

"Chhattisgarh's Congress government has violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without informing Madhya Pradesh police. Madhya Pradesh DGP instructed to speak to Chhattisgarh DGP to register objection on the procedure of arrest and seek clarification," said Madhya Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Police took into custody the owner of the home-stay in Chhatarpur district where Kalicharan Maharaj was lodged. (ANI)

