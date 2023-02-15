New Delhi, February 15: Delhi Police have arrested a self-styled baba for allegedly shooting at a man in New Delhi's Najafgarh area, officials said on Wednesday.

One person who suffered gunshot injuries in the leg was admitted to the hospital. "He is out of danger," an official said. The accused has been identified as Sushil baba. A case under section 307 under Indian Penal Code has been registered.

On Wednesday at 11 am, Police said a PCR call was received regarding an incident of firing in the area under the limits of Police station Najafgarh. "The caller informed that one person has suffered gunshot injuries in the leg and is out of danger," the official said. On inquiry with locals and from the statement of the complainant, police discovered an old feud with another person from a nearby village to be the cause of the firing incident.

"There was a verbal altercation recently between the two which led to this incident," officials said. "Further investigation is going on," the official added.

Both the policemen were deployed as bodyguards of a businessman

A probe is underway, in that case, to find out if it was an encounter or culprits that opened fire indiscriminately.

