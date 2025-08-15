New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Friday refuted the Independence Day remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which criticised the post-independence Congress governments in India for "killing the idea of semiconductor in the womb." Dismissing the remarks as "one more example of what a pathological liar Modi is", he said that Semiconductors Complex Ltd, established in Chandigarh, started operations in 1983.

PM Narendra Modi had in his address to the nation today said, "When we speak of different aspects of technology, I draw your attention to semiconductors, as an example. I am not at the Red Fort to criticise any government; I do not want to do it. But the youth of the country should know about it. File work on semiconductors began 50-60 years ago in our country. The idea of a semiconductor factory came forth 50-60 years ago. You would be surprised to know that the idea of the semiconductor was killed in the womb 50-60 years ago. We lost 50-60 years..."

The Prime Minister also announced that made-in-India semiconductor chips will be available in the market by the end of this year, marking a major milestone in India's technological journey.

"To the youth of the nation and to those around the world who understand India's technological strength, I want to say this: by the end of this very year, 'Made-in-India' chips will be available in the market," the Prime Minister declared, underlining the government's push to make India self-reliant in semiconductor manufacturing.

"We broke free from that burden and took the semiconductor initiative forward in mission mode. Six different units are now being set up on the ground. We've already given the green light to four of them. To the youth of the nation and to those around the world who understand India's technological strength, I want to say this: by the end of this very year, 'Made-in-India' chips will be available in the market," he added.

He emphasised that the current government has broken away from that legacy and is moving forward in mission mode to develop a strong domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

The announcement comes at a time when India is seeking to position itself as a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing amid growing geopolitical shifts and supply chain realignments.

In a significant push to India's chip-making ambitions, the Centre approved four new semiconductor manufacturing projects with a total investment of Rs 4,600 crore under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). These semiconductor units will be set up in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab. (ANI)

