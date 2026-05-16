India News | Sena (UBT) Leader Anand Dubey Calls for Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation After NEET-UG Paper Leak

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Saturday targeted the Centre over the NEET paper leak case, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Holding the National Testing Agency (NTA) responsible, Dubey said that the autonomous body, which conducts the NEET, comes under the Ministry of Education.

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"Every year, lakhs of students work hard, preparing for exams, dreaming of becoming doctors. Suddenly, they are told their paper is cancelled due to NTA's negligence, because it was leaked. Later, the CBI investigates and arrests are made. NTA comes under the Education Ministry of the central government, and CBI also comes under the central government. One conducts the exam, the other investigates the leak. Who are they misleading? Whom are they fooling? We say Dharmendra Pradhan should resign. This is not the first instance under his supervision. A new minister should be appointed so that the future of youth must not be jeopardised," he said.

Meanwhile, investigating the paper leak, which led to the cancellation of the exam held on May 3, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday said it has identified and arrested the kingpin involved in the case.

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According to the CBI, the accused, identified as PV Kulkarni, is a Chemistry lecturer associated with the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency and allegedly had access to the NEET-UG 2026 question papers.

The agency said its investigation revealed that during the last week of April 2026, Kulkarni, along with another accused, Manisha Waghmare, organised special coaching classes for selected students at his residence in Pune. Waghmare was arrested by the CBI on May 14.

"During these coaching sessions, he dictated questions along with options and correct answers. The questions handwritten by students in their notebooks exactly matched the actual Chemistry paper of the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026," the CBI said.

Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members held a protest outside the office of the National Testing Agency following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

The NSUI members carried a lock and chain symbolising the shutting down of NTA, held placards and raised slogans criticising NTA, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the irregularities and calling for justice for the aspirants. Accusing the Centre and NTA of incompetence, they demanded a ban on the agency and the resignation of the Education Minister amid the ongoing probe in the case.

Several of these protestors were detained by the police after a scuffle broke out with the protesting members.

The re-examination will be conducted on June 21. As a corrective measure, the Education Minister has announced that the NEET-UG exam will be held via CBT mode from next year. (ANI)

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