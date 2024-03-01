Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 (ANI): The Nashik police has registered an offence under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against UBT Shiv Sena leader Sudhakar Badgujar after he was seen partying with Salim Kutta, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim and a convict in the 1993 serial bomb blast case, an official said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson and deputy leader of Shiv Sena Sheetal Mhatre on Thrusday claimed that the police have information that money was given in the party and added that all this will come out in the investigation.

"The case involving Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson's close associate and the Nashik district president, Sudhakar Badgujar, partying with Salim Kutta, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, has been filed. What was Sudhakar doing with Salim Kutta, the 1993 Mumbai blasts accused ? In this party, the police have information that money was given,Who gave the money to Sudhakar Badgujar...? Why did he give this money to Salim? ...All this will come out in the investigation..." she said.

The matter had come to light when a BJP MLA raised the issue of a video of Shivsena UBT leader dancing with Saleem Kutta in the Maharashtra Assembly's winter session in Nagpur in December 2023.

Salim was found guilty of taking part in the plot that resulted in the 1993 serial blasts and of distributing explosives and ammunition.

On March 12, 1993, Mumbai (then Bombay) was rocked by a series of bomb blasts that killed 257 persons, injured more than 700 persons and destroyed property worth approximately Rs 27 crore. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the request of the state government.

A number of accused persons were convicted in the case, including Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem, on June 16, 2017. Wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim allegedly planned the attacks. (ANI)

